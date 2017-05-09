May 9 Prosecutors will not file criminal charges
in the 2015 derailment of an Amtrak train in Philadelphia that
killed eight people and injured more than 180, the Philadelphia
District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.
The office said that while evidence indicated the derailment
was caused by the engineer operating the train far in excess of
the speed limit it found no evidence the engineer acted with
criminal intent.
In October, a federal judge approved a record $265 million
settlement in the crash. The engineer driving the train was
likely distracted by radio traffic when the crash occurred, the
National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released
in May 2016.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alistair Bell)