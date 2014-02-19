NEW YORK Feb 19 New Jersey Transit's chief
resigned after stumbles following the Super Bowl and Superstorm
Sandy, the latest transportation official appointed by Governor
Chris Christie to leave.
James Weinstein, appointed by Christie in 2010, will leave
office on March 2, the agency said Wednesday. The governor's
office announced his resignation on Tuesday but did not give a
reason for his departure as head of the nation's third largest
mass transit agency.
NJ Transit runs a rail network and buses that enable
commuters to get to jobs across the state and in Philadelphia
and New York.
Weinstein was heavily criticized for poor planning during
the Super Bowl, in which thousands of passengers were left
stranded, and Superstorm Sandy, when commuter train cars were
parked in an area that was later flooded by the storm.
He steps down less than three weeks after complaints
surfaced about the planning and execution of mass transit during
the February 2 Super Bowl in East Rutherford. Super Bowl
attendees heeded recommendations that they take trains and buses
to the game, but NJ Transit greatly underestimated ridership,
leaving thousands delayed getting to the game and then stranded
for hours trying to get home.
Weinstein's leadership also came under fire after it was
revealed NJ Transit left a third of its fleet in low-lying
railyards during Superstorm Sandy in October 2012, resulting in
$120 million worth of damage to train cars and equipment. A New
Jersey State Senate panel has called for an investigation into
why the fleet was not moved to higher ground.
Weinstein will be replaced by Veronique Hakim, currently
executive director of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
His departure marks the third resignation submitted by a top
Christie appointee at a state transportation agency amid
controversy over his job handling. Late last year, two officials
at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the bi-state
agency that oversees bridges and airports, resigned after
questions emerged about last-minute lane closures that led to a
massive traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge.
One of the Port Authority officials to step down, David
Wildstein, orchestrated the lane closures with the help of two
of Christie's inner circle apparently as political punishment
for a Democratic mayor who did not endorse the governor's
re-election.
