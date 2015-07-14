By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, July 14
WASHINGTON, July 14 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett is set to be a chief beneficiary of a bid by Senate
Republicans to weaken new regulations to improve train safety in
the $2.8 billion crude-by-rail industry, a key cog in the
development of the vast North American shale oil fields.
A series of oil train accidents, including the July 2013
explosion of a train carrying crude in Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
that killed 47 people, led U.S. and Canadian regulators to
announce sweeping safety rules in May. Among other things, U.S.
oil trains are required to install new electronically controlled
pneumatic (ECP) brakes.
But in late June, the Republican-controlled Senate Commerce
Committee approved a measure to drop that requirement, and order
years of new research to confirm the safety benefits of ECP
brakes.
On Wednesday, the panel will decide whether to send the
measure to the full Senate, setting the stage for a fight with
Democrats who say the repeal would delay the use of feature that
can help avoid catastrophic derailments and minimize the
consequences of accidents that do occur.
The looming debate pits Democrats, federal regulators,
safety advocates and environmentalists against the crude-by-rail
industry, which claims that installing the brakes would slap an
unnecessary $3 billion cost on railroads, oil refiners and other
owners of rolling stock, and potentially jeopardize safety.
BNSF Railway Co, the No. 2 U.S. railroad, which Buffett owns
through his Berkshire Hathaway Inc holding company, is
the leading U.S. railroad for crude oil shipments, controlling
three-quarters of the carload volume in 2013. Along with CSX
Corp, it's also associated with the most oil train
accidents, according to a Reuters analysis of incident reports.
Environmental groups estimate that 25 million Americans live
near tracks traversed by crude oil shipments, making ECP brakes
and other federal requirements essential to ensuring safety.
Because the brakes act simultaneously on all cars and
locomotives, they give train operators greater control and allow
trains to stop more quickly than conventional air brakes, which
slow rail cars in succession, advocates say.
"To walk away from what we know to be the best technology is
pretty crazy," said Sean Dixon, an attorney with clean water
advocacy group Riverkeeper.
Democrats will try to strike out the ECP amendment by
offering a measure of their own when the committee meets on
Wednesday, according to an aide. If the attempt fails,
Democrats expect to fight the amendment on the floor of the
Senate.
But the rail industry says the equipment is unreliable and
could jeopardize safety, while further eroding the
competitiveness of transporting oil by rail, which is already $5
to $10 a barrel more expensive than pipeline transmission.
ECP brakes are made mainly by two U.S.-based manufacturers
-- New York Air Brake, the U.S. unit of Germany's Knorr-Bremse
AG, and Wabtec Corp. While a New York Air Brake official said
ECP technology is reliable, the company has said that ECP brakes
aren't a solution for oil trains because most derailments are
caused by a broken track, wheel or axle, and ECP brakes can't
stop an accident once a train starts to derail.
"It's the wrong solution for the problem," company president
Mike Hawthorne told Reuters.
Wabtec officials did not return phone calls.
RAIL LOBBYING IN FULL SWING
The most forceful lobbying against ECP brakes has come via
the Association of American Railroads, a trade group that
represents more than 20 freight railroad companies, including
BNSF and CSX, Congressional staff said.
AAR's aim "is anything that results in delaying, diluting or
ultimately overturning the regulation," one Democratic Senate
aide said.
AAR has spent $14.5 million since 2012 lobbying Congress and
the administration, including topics related to the
crude-by-rail business, according to Senate records reviewed by
Reuters.
Among individual railroads, BNSF was the top lobbyist,
having spent $12.7 million since 2012. Buffett also has a small
stake in oil refiner Phillips 66, an owner of oil tank
cars that has spent $6.4 million lobbying Congress.
BNSF's closest lobbying rival is Union Pacific Corp
at $7.5 million. Canadian National Railway Co, CSX, and
Norfolk Southern Corp have each spent between $3 million
and $4 million during the same period. Union Pacific is the
biggest U.S. railroad, while CSX is third and Norfolk Southern
is fourth.
The records don't break down how much these companies spent
specifically on oil train regulations and related issues.
BNSF lobbies the government on a range of issues, and
crude-by-rail represents a small part of those efforts,
spokesman Michael Trevino said. He also said the company
supports the study and testing of ECP brake technology before
implementation.
Berkshire Hathaway did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. A Phillips 66 spokesman said the refiner is
committed to being a "safety leader" and will comply with the
new oil train standards.
AAR has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to throw
out the brake requirement and enhance other security measures
involving tank cars. AAR President and Chief Executive Officer
Edward Hamberger declined to comment because the group's appeal
is pending. An AAR official said the group made sure lawmakers
had "pertinent information" about the issue.
CRUDE BY RAIL BOOM
The series of oil train explosions in recent years follows a
boom in U.S. shale oil production, notably in the Bakken region
of North Dakota. Bakken crude has helped reduce U.S. dependence
on foreign oil but is also considered more volatile and
flammable than heavier crudes.
Because the landlocked Bakken region is not easily accessed
by oil pipelines, rail provides the main transportation route.
The result has been a bonanza in the crude by rail business.
Shipments surged to more than 350 million barrels in 2014 from
less than 680,000 barrels in 2008, according to industry data.
BNSF has been the biggest beneficiary. In 2013, the railroad
hauled 324,206 carloads of crude oil, about three quarters of
the industry's total volume of 435,560 carloads, according to
data provided by the company and AAR.
But BNSF also has been involved in six of the 18 U.S. oil
train derailments since the Lac-Megantic disaster, second only
to CSX, which has had seven. The latest BNSF derailment was in
Heimdal, North Dakota, on May 6. Ten cars left the rails. The
crude caught fire, forcing the town of 40 to evacuate.
The Transportation Department disputes the industry's claim
that the new regulations would cost $3 billion: over 20 years,
officials say the cost would be $492 million, offset by $426
million to $1.7 billion in benefits.
Without the ECP brake and other new federal safety rules
including thicker tank car hulls, damages from "high consequence
events" could reach $12.6 billion over the next 20 years, the
department says.
Senator John Thune of South Dakota, who chairs the Senate
Commerce Committee and authored the ECP repeal measure, was not
available to comment. Frederick Hill, the committee's Republican
spokesman, said the measure would still require railroads to
equip oil trains with ECP brakes beginning in 2021 should new
research demonstrate the technology's benefits.
(Reporting by David Morgan. Editing by So Young Kim and John
Pickering)
