WASHINGTON May 13 The Amtrak train that
derailed in Philadelphia killing at least seven people on
Tuesday was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour (160 kph)
just before the crash, a person familiar with investigation told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The rate of speed, which was not confirmed by federal safety
investigators, would be more than twice the 50 mile-per-hour (80
kph) speed limit along the stretch of track where the accident
occurred. A spokesman from the National Transportation
Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, could not
immediately confirm the information.
