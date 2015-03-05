By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON, March 5
The Obama administration
weighed national standards to control explosive gas in oil
trains last year but rejected the move, deciding instead to
leave new rules to North Dakota alone.
Current and former administration officials told Reuters
that they were unsure of federal jurisdiction to force the
energy industry to drain volatile gas from crude oil originating
in North Dakota's fields.
Instead, they opted to back North Dakota's effort to remove
the cocktail of explosive gas - known in the industry as 'light
ends' - and rely on the state to contain the risk.
North Dakota's regulations come into force next month.
The administration's internal debate shows that concern
about the risks associated with oil trains reached the upper
level of the White House. But the administration balked at
addressing the problem in new regulations governing crude oil
trains that it is preparing to introduce this spring.
A growing number of safety advocates say those rules are
insufficient to regulate a product that is hauled thousands of
miles of track and across many state lines.
"These trains are going all across the country so it
absolutely has to be the feds who are in charge," said Karen
Darch, mayor of Barrington, Illinois, where several oil and
ethanol trains pass through her town weekly.
Last September, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx took
his concerns about Bakken fuel to the White House and sought
advice on what to do about the danger of light ends, according
to sources familiar with the meeting.
By then, Foxx had spent more than twelve months weighing
safety measures that would prevent oil train derailments from
becoming fiery disasters like the 2013 Lac Megantic tragedy in
Canada in which 47 people were killed by a runaway Bakken train
delivery.
The Transportation Department was warning that Bakken fuel
was uncommonly volatile and explosion-prone. Foxx's agency
conceived an oil train safety plan in July with an array of
measures that aimed to make sure oil train cargo moved safely on
the tracks.
Tankers would have toughened shells. Oil train deliveries
would slow down. Advanced braking systems would be adopted.
But the rule would do nothing to limit volatile gas.
Foxx brought his concerns about the unresolved issue of
dangerous gas, commonly measured as vapor pressure, and his
agency's limited power to curtail the problem to President
Barack Obama's chief of staff, Denis McDonough. The
administration decided to just let the existing oil train safety
plan take root.
"The department had already identified issues with the
characteristics of the crude oil, including vapor pressure, and
had developed potential strategies related to the overall
improvement and safety of the transport of the product and how
the industry could treat it," a White House official told
Reuters.
But ultimately, the administration decided to support North
Dakota's plan to limit vapor pressure - a measure that was just
taking shape at the time the officials met.
"Following the meeting, the Department of Transportation
supported North Dakota on treatment of crude oil in the field,"
the White House official said.
That approach is not good enough for many critics.
New York Senator Charles Schumer warned this week that oil
train "disasters" could continue "until the stability of the
crude being loaded into the tank cars themselves is improved."
Of the roughly 1.2 million barrels of crude oil produced in
North Dakota daily, more than 60 percent of that fuel reaches
refineries by rail, typically in 100-tanker unit trains that can
stretch a mile long.
A large share of that fuel moves through New York on the way
to refineries in the mid-Atlantic.
In a letter to Secretary Foxx and Energy Secretary Ernest
Moniz, Schumer encouraged the officials "to work together to
develop new regulations that would require the stabilization of
crude oil prior to shipment."
An Energy Department official said the agency is in the
early stages of developing a report on Bakken crude dangers that
"may be of use to the Department of Transportation, which has
regulatory authority over the transport of crude oil."
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Additional reporting by Ernest
Scheyder; Editing by Nick Zieminski)