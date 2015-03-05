(Adds detail of derailment in paragraph 10; Transportation
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, March 5 The Obama administration
weighed national standards to control explosive gas in oil
trains last year but rejected the move, deciding instead to
leave new rules to North Dakota, where much of the fuel
originates.
Current and former administration officials told Reuters
they were unsure if they had the power to force the energy
industry to drain volatile gas from crude oil originating in
North Dakota's fields.
Instead, they opted to back North Dakota's effort to remove
the cocktail of explosive gas - known in the industry as 'light
ends' - and rely on the state to contain the risk.
North Dakota's regulations come into force next month.
The administration's internal debate shows that concern
about the risks associated with oil trains reached the upper
level of the White House. But the administration balked at
addressing the problem in new regulations governing crude oil
trains that it is preparing to introduce this spring.
When Transportation Department and White House officials
convened on this issue last summer, the administration decided
to back North Dakota's plan to limit vapor pressure - a measure
that was just taking shape at the time.
"The Department of Transportation supported North Dakota on
treatment of crude oil in the field," a White House official
told Reuters.
But a growing number of safety advocates say relying on
North Dakota is not insufficient to regulate a product that is
hauled thousands of miles of track and across many state lines.
"These trains are going all across the country so it
absolutely has to be the feds who are in charge," said Karen
Darch, mayor of Barrington, Illinois, where several oil and
ethanol trains pass through her town weekly.
On Thursday afternoon, a BNSF oil train delivery including
more than 100 tanker cars derailed in Illinois, according to
local media.
Last summer, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx took his
concerns about Bakken fuel to the White House and sought advice
on what to do about the danger of light ends, according to
sources familiar with the meeting who were not authorized to
speak publicly about the matter.
By then, Foxx had spent more than 12 months weighing safety
measures that would prevent oil train derailments from becoming
fiery disasters like the 2013 Lac Megantic tragedy in Canada in
which 47 people were killed by a runaway Bakken train delivery.
The Transportation Department was warning that Bakken fuel
was uncommonly volatile and explosion-prone. Foxx's agency
conceived an oil train safety plan in July with an array of
measures that aimed to make sure oil train cargo moved safely on
the tracks.
Tankers would have toughened shells. Oil train deliveries
would slow down. Advanced braking systems would be adopted.
But the rule would do nothing to limit volatile gas.
Foxx brought his concerns about the unresolved issue of
dangerous gas, commonly measured as vapor pressure, and his
agency's limited power to curtail the problem to President
Barack Obama's chief of staff, Denis McDonough. The
administration decided to just let the existing oil train safety
plan take root.
"Before the meeting, the department had already identified
issues with the characteristics of the crude oil, including
vapor pressure, and had developed potential strategies related
to the overall improvement and safety of the transport of the
product and how the industry could treat it," the White House
official said.
Suzanne Emmerling, spokeswoman for the Transportation
Department, said on Thursday "neither the White House or anyone
in any department has ever balked at improving the safety of
this product in any way."
"The Department looked closely at every aspect of the
transportation of flammable products by rail, including vapor
pressure, tank cars, and rail operations, and ultimately
submitted a rule that we believe will raise the bar on the safe
transport of this product."
Emmerling declined to comment on why the Transportation
Department did not include vapor pressure controls in its oil
train proposal last year.
Officials may not comment on pending rules, she said, noting
that the final rule may contain elements not included in the
draft.
That approach is not good enough for many critics.
New York Senator Charles Schumer warned this week that oil
train "disasters" could continue "until the stability of the
crude being loaded into the tank cars themselves is improved."
Of the roughly 1.2 million barrels of crude oil produced in
North Dakota daily, more than 60 percent of that fuel reaches
refineries by rail, typically in 100-tanker unit trains that can
stretch a mile long.
A large share of that fuel moves through New York on the way
to refineries in the mid-Atlantic.
In a letter to Secretary Foxx and Energy Secretary Ernest
Moniz, Schumer encouraged the officials "to work together to
develop new regulations that would require the stabilization of
crude oil prior to shipment."
An Energy Department official said the agency is in the
early stages of developing a report on Bakken crude dangers that
"may be of use to the Department of Transportation, which has
regulatory authority over the transport of crude oil."
