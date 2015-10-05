(Adds details about injured, quote from senator)
Oct 5 An Amtrak passenger train hit debris from
a rockslide and derailed in central Vermont on Monday, sending
at least seven people to the hospital, officials said.
The train, carrying 98 passengers and four crew members and
traveling from St. Albans, Vermont, to Washington, went off the
tracks near Roxbury, about 20 miles (32 km) south of the state
capital, Montpelier, Amtrak said in a statement.
After the derailment of Train 55, reported to local
authorities at 10:30 a.m., one crew member was taken to a
hospital with serious injuries, the Federal Railroad
Administration said in a statement. The rest of the injured,
including at least four passengers, were taken to another
hospital with less severe injures.
The remaining passengers were put on buses and taken to
nearby Norwich University, a military college that acts as a Red
Cross evacuation site.
The preliminary cause of the accident was a rockslide that
left debris in the train's path, the FRA said.
One Twitter user, who identified himself as Brian Bell,
posted photographs of a train pressed up against a pile of large
rocks. "Hit a rock slide," an accompanying message said. Images
from others showed train cars that had slid down an embankment.
Montpelier Fire Department Lieutenant Dana Huoppi told Fox
News the train had five cars, two of which went down an
embankment.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it sent a team
of four rail investigators to the scene.
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal called for a swift
investigation into the derailment, which occurred on a stretch
of railroad owned and maintained by the New England Central
Railroad.
"Today's derailment, which left a horrifying zigzag of steel
sliding off the tracks, raises anew important, vital questions
about rail safety and maintenance," the Connecticut Democrat
said in a statement. "It is critical that we learn whether this
accident was avoidable, so that we can ensure that similar
tragedies do not happen in the future."
The incident occurred five months after the derailment of an
Amtrak train near Philadelphia killed eight people and injured
more than 200 on May 12.
In February, six people were killed in a fiery collision
between a Metro-North Railroad passenger train and a sport
utility vehicle in Valhalla, a New York City suburb.
