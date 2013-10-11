Oct 11 One man was killed and more than 60
people were injured when a logging truck collided with a tourist
train on Friday in the remote Allegheny Mountains of West
Virginia, the governor's office said.
The diesel train carrying at least 60 passengers, was about
50 minutes into its crawl through dense spruce forests in the
high country wilderness when the collision occurred at 1:30 p.m.
near Cheat Bridge, said Amy Shuler Goodwin, spokeswoman for
Governor Earl Ray Tomblin.
The crash at the border of Randolph and Pocahontas counties,
resulted in two of the train cars overturning, killing the man,
believed to be the driver of the truck, she said.
"Two of the cars actually had flipped," Goodwin said. It was
not immediately known how many cars the engine was pulling.
Ten ambulances and one school bus were used to transport 67
people to Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins, West Virginia, said
a hospital spokeswoman.
Five of the injured on board the train, the Cheat Mountain
Salamander, were in serious condition, said Larry Messina,
spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs
and Public Safety.
Signal lights at the train crossing were working properly
and there were no skid marks on the roadway, said a person close
to the investigation, who declined to be identified.
The Salamander, one of several tourist trains operated by
Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, travels through "some of
the wildest mountain wilderness you will ever experience,"
according to the railroad website.
"Even by West Virginia standards, this is a very remote
area," Messina said.
