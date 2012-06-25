By Steve Olafson
OKLAHOMA CITY, June 24 Two freight trains
collided head-on and exploded into flames on Sunday in Oklahoma,
sending billowing black smoke into the air and leaving three
Union Pacific employees missing and presumed dead, authorities
said.
There was no explanation by Sunday evening as to why the two
trains were traveling toward one another on the same track about
a mile (1.6 km) east of the town of Goodwell, in an unpopulated
area near the Texas state line.
About 50 volunteer firefighters from five nearby towns had
been fighting the fire, which engulfed three locomotives and
about 10 rail-cars, since the morning collision. Several small
fires continued to burn in the train wreckage late on Sunday.
The only known survivor of the crash, a Union Pacific
employee, escaped injury by leaping from the train when
he saw a crash was imminent, police said.
Three other employees were missing and presumed dead,
Trooper Betsy Randolph of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Investigators will have to wait until the fires are extinguished
and the wreckage cools before they can search for remains.
"We believe we'll find their remains in the wreckage if
there's anything left to find," Randolph said.
Each train was being operated by a conductor and an
engineer, Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said.
Both trains were pulling long lines of rail-cars, with the
northbound train packed with automobiles and the southbound
train transporting containers, Harold Tyson, emergency
management director of Texas County, Oklahoma, said.
One of the containers, not on fire, held resin solution, and
water was being poured on that container as a precautionary
measure, Espinoza said.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived
at the small airport in Guymon, Oklahoma, on Sunday evening to
lead the investigation, Randolph said.