By Steve Olafson
| OKLAHOMA CITY, June 25
OKLAHOMA CITY, June 25 Partial human remains
were recovered on Monday from the wreckage of two freight trains
that collided head-on in a fiery Sunday crash in Oklahoma,
officials said.
Three Union Pacific crew members were killed when the trains
collided near Goodwell in the Oklahoma panhandle, setting off a
blaze that engulfed three locomotives and about 10 rail-cars.
The only known survivor of the crash, a conductor, escaped
injury by leaping from the train when he saw a crash was
imminent.
There was no explanation as to why the two trains were
traveling toward one another on the same track in an unpopulated
area near the Texas state line. The National Transportation
Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office has not identified
the victims, but the United Transportation Union said conductor
Brian Stone, 50, of Dalhart, Texas, and engineers Dan Hall and
John Hall were killed. The Halls were not related, the union
said in a press release.
The union identified the conductor who jumped to safety as
Juan Zurita.
The rail track damaged in the massive collision was rebuilt
and was expected to be open for train traffic late Monday, said
Harold Tyson, the emergency management director in Texas County,
Oklahoma.