WASHINGTON Oct 9 A fiery oil train derailment
that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in West
Virginia last February was caused by a rail defect that railroad
inspectors from CSX Corp missed twice in the preceding months,
U.S. regulators said on Friday.
Twenty-seven of the train's 109 cars derailed near Mount
Carbon, West Virginia, on Feb. 16. At least nine cars caught
fire and burned for days, strengthening support for tougher oil
train safety standards for trains carrying U.S. crude from North
Dakota's Bakken region. Tighter federal regulations
were published in May.
The Federal Railroad Administration fined CSX and its
contractor, Sperry Rail Service, $25,000 each for failure to
properly verify a potential rail defect. An FRA spokesman said
the sum is the maximum allowed under federal law for such a
violation.
FRA also called for more detailed inspections across the
industry and stronger training for inspection vehicle operator.
It also said it would explore the need for new rail standards
and slower train speeds under certain conditions.
The U.S. railroad regulatory agency said a verticle split
rail head defect caused the rail to break as the CSX train
passed. Inspectors failed to notice the fault during inspections
in December 2014 and January 2015.
