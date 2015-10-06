WASHINGTON Oct 6 Amtrak has told U.S. lawmakers
that it will suspend service on its national network in
mid-December unless Congress extends a Dec. 31 deadline for
implementing advanced safety technology, according to an Oct. 5
letter from Amtrak reviewed by Reuters.
The letter, addressed to Senate Commerce Committee Chairman
John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, says service would be
suspended because host railroads, including major freight
handlers and regional passenger railroads, are not expected to
meet the deadline for operating the technology known as positive
train control, or PTC.
Amtrak President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Boardman
said in the letter that service would continue on track that
Amtrak controls, including much of its Northeast Corridor
between Washington and Boston. The passenger services expects to
begin notifying customers of possible suspensions on Dec. 1.
(Reporting by David Morgan)