WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. railroads that fail to
implement a safety technology system known as positive train
control, or PTC, will face federal fines beginning Jan. 1, the
top federal railroad regulator said on Wednesday.
Sarah Feinberg, acting administrator of the Federal Railroad
Administration, told a House of Representatives oversight panel
that the fines could be assessed per violation, per day,
depending on a railroad's implementation progress.
She said fines could include $2,500 for failure to keep
records and $25,000 for failure to complete PTC implementation
on a track section.
