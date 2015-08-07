(Recasts throughout with new details and background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Aug 7 Only a small number of U.S.
railroads will meet the Dec. 31 deadline for implementing new
train safety technology that experts say would have prevented
the deadly May 12 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia, officials
said on Friday.
A report to Congress by the Federal Railroad Administration
showed that just three out of 38 inter-city passenger, commuter
and freight railroads have submitted the plans necessary for
regulators to certify advanced technology systems known as
positive train control, or PTC.
Barely four months before the congressionally mandated
deadline, only 11 railroads have told regulators that they
expect to begin demonstrating PTC systems in 2015. Others have
said PTC demonstrations could start as late as 2020.
Meeting the deadline to install PTC, a complex system of
sensors and automated controls that can slow or stop a train,
poses a major challenge because of technological difficulties
and its high costs, which run into the billions of dollars.
Regulators have long said that most railroads will not hit
the year-end deadline that Congress imposed in 2008, while
railroads face the possibility of fines or service suspension if
lawmakers fail to extend the deadline this fall [ID: L1N0ZA0ZI]
A six-year transportation bill that passed the Senate this
month would allow the Obama administration to grant an extension
of up to three years. But the measure is not expected to be
taken up by the House of Representatives when lawmakers return
from their summer break in September.
"It is difficult to reliably estimate a firm, network-wide
PTC implementation date due to the varying degree of progress
and incomplete data provided by the railroads," the FRA report
said.
The FRA did not say specifically which railroads can meet
the December deadline. But it identified BNSF Railway Co
, Southern California's Metrolink service and
Philadelphia's Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation
Authority as the three rail services that have submitted PTC
plans. None have been certified.
The 11 railroad companies that expect to demonstrate PTC
technology this year include major freight handlers Canadian
Pacific Railway Co, CSX Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp
and Union Pacific Corp, the report said.
After the Philadelphia derailment that killed eight people
and injured more than 200 others, Amtrak said it expects to have
PTC technology operating along segments of the busy Northeast
Corridor that it owns or controls.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which has been
calling for PTC since the 1960s, says the technology would have
prevented 300 deaths and more than 6,700 injuries over nearly
five decades.
