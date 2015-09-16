By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A U.S. watchdog office urged
Congress on Wednesday to empower regulators to extend a Dec. 31
deadline for freight and passenger railroads to adopt new safety
technology that could prevent major derailments and other deadly
crashes.
A new report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability
Office found about two-thirds of railroads, including the
largest freight carriers, will need another one to five years to
implement the technology known as positive train control, or
PTC. Safety experts say it would have prevented a May 12 Amtrak
derailment that killed eight and injured more than 200 others.
The report surfaced a week after major freight railroads
stepped up pressure on Congress to extend the deadline by
warning of crippling disruptions to the national rail system if
the Dec. 31 target date remains in place. [ID: L1N11F2T1]
Lawmakers have not settled on what kind of extension to
grant or on how to write prospective legislation.
The report said Federal Railroad Administration efforts to
oversee PTC implementation have not been "sufficient to monitor
and report on the progress of individual railroads," partly
because rail operators did not update the agency on plans.
Railroad officials have complained about the cost and
complexity of adopting PTC.
The FRA was also slow to act, not forming a PTC taskforce
until only seven months before the year-end deadline, the report
said.
"Providing FRA with the authority to grant extensions on a
case-by-case basis would provide some needed flexibility and
could also assist FRA in managing its limited staff resources,"
GAO told the lawmakers.
A six-year transportation bill approved by the Senate last
month would allow the Obama administration to extend the
deadline for up to three years. But it was unclear if the Senate
measure would be taken up by the House of Representatives.
In 2008, Congress mandated that railroads implement the
technology by the end of 2015. But only a small number of U.S.
passenger, commuter and freight railroads will meet the
deadline, according to an Obama administration report released
last month. [ID: L1N11A275].
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Andrew Hay)