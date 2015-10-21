WASHINGTON Oct 20 U.S. lawmakers from the House
of Representatives and Senate have reached an agreement to
extend a Dec. 31 deadline for railroads to implement new safety
technology, a leading Republican senator said on Tuesday.
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune, a South
Dakota Republican, said that talks between the two chambers have
successfully bridged differences on a three-year extension of
the deadline for railroads to implement positive train control,
or PTC.
"Congress now needs to pass this plan in the coming weeks to
avoid service disruptions that will impact shippers across the
country and commuter railroad passengers," Thune said in a
statement issued by the committee. "This PTC extension will keep
the pressure on freight and passenger railroads to ensure safety
benefits are realized as soon as possible."
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Walsh)