WASHINGTON Oct 20 U.S. lawmakers from the House
of Representatives and Senate have reached an agreement to
extend a Dec. 31 deadline for railroads to implement new safety
technology, a leading Republican senator said on Tuesday.
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune, a South
Dakota Republican, said that talks between the two chambers have
successfully bridged differences on a three-year extension of
the deadline for railroads to implement positive train control,
or PTC.
"Congress now needs to pass this plan in the coming weeks to
avoid service disruptions that will impact shippers across the
country and commuter railroad passengers," Thune said in a
statement issued by the committee. "This PTC extension will keep
the pressure on freight and passenger railroads to ensure safety
benefits are realized as soon as possible."
PTC is a complex communications system that can avoid
derailments and other accidents by automatically slowing or
stopping a train. U.S. safety officials say the technology would
have avoided the May 12 Amtrak derailment that killed eight
people and injured more than 200 in Philadelphia.
Most U.S. railroads are expected to miss the Dec. 31
deadline for adopting the technology and have threatened to
suspend freight and passenger service on major lines after Jan.
1, 2016, if lawmakers fail to grant an extension.
Railroads say PTC implementation has been hampered by high
costs, bureaucratic delays and technological hurdles.
House lawmakers introduced legislation last month to extend
the deadline for at least another three years.
Senators enacted their own bipartisan measure in July that
would allow the U.S. Transportation Department to approve
extensions on a case-by-case basis.
Rail operators have warned that they could begin notifying
customers of possible service suspensions as early as the end of
October.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Walsh and Eric
Beech)