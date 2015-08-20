By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE Aug 20 Wisconsin has agreed to pay
train maker Talgo $9.7 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from
a decision by Governor Scott Walker to drop a plan to use its
cars on a passenger rail line between Milwaukee and Chicago, an
attorney said on Thursday.
The train maker, a Seattle-based unit of Spain's Talgo
, will own the disputed train sets it built for
Wisconsin under the settlement reached on Wednesday, said
attorney Lester Pines, who represents Talgo.
The Spanish train maker sued Walker, a candidate for the
2016 Republican U.S. presidential nomination, and the state's
transportation secretary in 2012, accusing Wisconsin of
defaulting on a purchase contract and not conducting tests on
the trainsets it had agreed to perform, Pines said.
A representative of the governor's office could not be
reached immediately to comment.
"It doesn't make any sense financially for the state to have
done this, but they did it because they don't like trains and
they don't like the fact that it was a deal done by the prior
administration" Pines said.
Wisconsin paid $42 million for the two 17-car trainsets that
would have been used on Amtrak's passenger rail service between
Chicago and Milwaukee under a plan approved by former Governor
Jim Doyle, a Democrat, in 2009.
Wisconsin also had the option of purchasing trains to create
a passenger rail route between Milwaukee and Madison using $810
million in federal stimulus money.
Walker rejected the federal money and stopped the rail
project soon after taking office in 2011, fulfilling a campaign
promise. However, he also told Talgo to continue to build the
trainsets for the Chicago-to-Milwaukee route, Pines said.
In 2012, the Walker administration told Talgo it was
refusing to build a maintenance facility for the train maker in
Milwaukee, canceled a maintenance contract with the company and
told Talgo it did not want the newly built trainsets.
Talgo will pay Wisconsin 30 percent of the proceeds if it
sells the train sets within three years, up to the $9.7 million
settlement, Pines said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Sandra Maler)