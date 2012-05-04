WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. State Department
confirmed on Friday it has received a new application from
TransCanada Corp for a pipeline to run from the
U.S.-Canada border to Steele City, Nebraska.
The new application includes proposed new routes through the
state of Nebraska, the State Department said. Such routes are
presumably designed to skirt environmentally sensitive portions
of Nebraska which helped sink the earlier Keystone XL pipeline
application.
The fact that TransCanada has submitted a new application
may help U.S. President Barack Obama blunt Republican criticism
of his administration's rejection of the earlier pipeline, a
decision Republicans say cost the economy thousands of jobs.
Separately, a senior U.S. State Department official declined
comment on how long the new review - which will require both the
assessment of environmental factors as well as whether the
pipeline would be in the U.S. national interest - might take.
However, the State Department statement pointedly noted that
last November the department estimated that the soonest it could
complete a similar review for new routes through Nebraska for
the prior Keystone XL pipeline was the first quarter of 2013.
Extrapolating from that estimate, the soonest the new review
could be completed would be the third quarter of 2013.
"Under Executive Order 13337, it is the Department's
responsibility to determine if granting a permit for the
proposed pipeline is in the national interest," the State
Department said.
"We will consider this new application on its merits," it
added, saying it would weigh energy security, environmental,
health, cultural, economic, and foreign policy factors in its
review.
U.S. officials have previously said that they would be able
to use some of the analysis done on the previous Keystone XL
pipeline project in any new review, a fact which should help
speed their consideration of the new pipeline application.
"Nebraska has stated that their own review of the new route
will take six to nine months. Previously when we announced
review of alternate routes through Nebraska this past fall, our
best estimate on when we would complete the national interest
determination was the first quarter of 2013," the State
Department said in its statement.
"We will conduct our review efficiently, using existing
analysis as appropriate," it added.
The department said it would begin by hiring an independent
third-party contractor to assist it, including reviewing the
existing Environmental Impact Statement from the prior Keystone
XL pipeline review process and to identify and assist with new
analysis.