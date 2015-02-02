NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Reporter and
former TV news helicopter pilot Zoey Tur has joined U.S.
television programme "INSIDE EDITION" as a special
correspondent, becoming America's first transgender TV reporter,
according to a news release.
Tur, formerly known as 'Chopper Bob', rose to fame for the
live coverage from his helicopter of the 1994 police chase on
Los Angeles freeways of fugitive American football star O.J.
Simpson, charged with the murder of his ex-wife and her friend.
"We are thrilled to have Zoey join "INSIDE EDITION" as
Special Correspondent and make some TV history," executive
producer Charles Lachman said in a statement.
Tur, who won three Emmy Awards during his career as a
broadcast reporter, also covered the Los Angeles riots in the
early 1990s.
Tur completed the physical transition from male to female in
the summer of 2014.
"There's diversity in nature, so why not the media? I want
to thank "INSIDE EDITION" for their support in what's shaping up
to be America's last civil rights fight," Tur, 54, said.
In September last year, an Indian television news station
recruited the country's first transgender news anchor, five
months after a court ruled that transgender people be recognised
as a legal third gender.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)