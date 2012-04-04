By R.T. Watson
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Businessman Donald Trump
has overturned a decision by the Miss Universe Organization,
which he owns, to disqualify a Canadian transgender beauty
pageant contestant because she was not a "naturally born"
female.
Jenna Talackova, a tall blonde who underwent
gender-reassignment surgery at age 19 and holds legal documents
affirming her identity as a woman, wants pageant organizers to
go further and drop eligibility rules she calls discriminatory.
Talackova, 23, was kicked out of the Miss Universe Canada
competition last Friday after she was selected as one of 65
finalists. The winner of that contest, who ultimately will be
crowned on May 19 in Toronto, will go on to represent Canada in
the global Miss Universe Pageant later in the year.
In throwing her out, pageant organizers accused Talackova of
having "falsified her application when she said she was born
female," adding that the Miss Universe Organization "has rules
which apply to all of its franchises around the world."
Her disqualification sparked commentary on the Internet and
cable television news shows about the boundaries of gender
identification, civil liberties and the rights of private
organizations to set their own rules.
Talackova, who carries a Canadian passport, driver's
license and birth certificate that all identify her as a woman,
appeared on Tuesday with Los Angeles-based attorney Gloria
Allred, a high-profile legal advocate for women's causes,
demanding to be allowed back into the contest.
'I WAS DEVASTATED'
"I am a woman. I was devastated and I felt that excluding me
for the reason that they gave was unjust," Talackova said in a
statement she read to reporters.
She and Allred also called for the Miss Universe
organization to abolish its rule requiring contestants to be
"naturally born" females. Allred called it "an antiquated rule
grounded in prejudice, fear and stereotypes."
"It isn't just about her being able to compete," Allred
said. "Jenna is standing up for others as well as herself. She
doesn't want this type of discrimination to be faced by anyone
else."
But by then, pageant organizers had already reversed course
on Talackova's eligibility at the behest of Trump, who is
president and owner of the Miss Universe organization.
"As long as she meets the standards of legal gender
recognition requirements of Canada, which we understand that she
does, Jenna Talackova is free to compete in the 2012 Miss
Universe Canada pageant," said Michael Cohen, special counsel to
Trump and executive vice president of his business group.
"Nobody is capitulating. Rather the Miss Universe
organization is respecting the laws of Canada," Cohen told
Reuters, adding that she, "like all the other contestants, is
wished the best of luck by Mr. Trump."
He also said, "Assuming she wins, she would be the
representative of that country (Canada)" in the larger Miss
Universe Pageant.
Reached in a separate telephone interview, a Miss Universe
spokeswoman, Brenda Mendoza, agreed, saying, that "if
(Talackova) were to win the (Canadian) title, she would move on
to the global telecast."
As to demands that the pageant do away with its naturally
born female requirement for eligibility, Cohen was
non-committal.
"At this point in time, the Miss Universe Organization,
along with its counsel, is taking this issue under advisement,"
he said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Will Dunham)