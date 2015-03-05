March 5 Doctors at a San Francisco hospital
began an unusual series of kidney transplants on Thursday with
six living donors providing organs to six patients in a chain
that began with a woman described as an altruistic donor
unrelated to any of the recipients.
The first donor and recipient went into surgery at
California Pacific Medical Center at 7:30 a.m., with two more
donor-recipient pairs on the schedule for Thursday, then the
remaining three pairs on Friday, hospital spokesman Dean Fryer
said.
The chain of donations began when Zully Broussard, 55, of
Sacramento, whose son and husband both died of cancer, offered
to donate a kidney to a friend, but the friend ultimately had to
use another donor, according to hospital officials.
Still willing to donate, even to a stranger, Broussard was
matched with a man from Benicia, California, triggering a domino
effect. That man's sister-in-law, who was not a match for him,
agreed to donate her kidney to a Fresno woman, while her son, in
turn, would be a donor for another woman, and on it went.
"I'm excited, not nervous," Broussard told San Francisco's
KNTV news on the eve of surgery. "I know there's going to be a
life out there that's extended. I feel like there is a higher
power behind all this, making it happen. I didn't realize it was
so huge. I'm just a small part of the chain."
The six-way transplant involving a dozen people is the
largest kidney swap in the 44-year history of California
Pacific's transplant center. In 2011, the hospital became the
state's first to do a five-way swap, Fryer said.
"It is just amazing that we're able to create this large of
a chain within a single hospital," Fryer said. "You've got six
people who now have a second chance at life."
