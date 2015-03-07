(Recasts with completion)
By Michael Fleeman
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 Doctors at a San
Francisco hospital on Friday completed kidney transplant
surgeries in a rare organ-transplant chain from living donors
that resulted in healthy kidneys going to six sick people.
The group of 12 donors and recipients, ranging in age from
24 to 70-years-old, were recovering after their operations at
California Pacific Medical Center, said hospital spokesman Dean
Fryer.
"All the surgeries went smoothly. Everybody is now in their
recovery rooms and getting some well-deserved rest," Fryer said,
adding that donors typically can be released in two to three
days and recipients in three to five days.
The first round of operations began on Thursday and all the
surgeries were completed by late Friday afternoon, Fryer said.
Five surgeons and dozens of hospital staff were on hand for the
two days of procedures, he said.
Among those recovering from Thursday's surgery was Zully
Broussard, 55, of Sacramento, California, a so-called altruistic
donor who had triggered the domino effect.
Broussard, whose son and husband both died of cancer,
offered to donate a kidney to a friend, but the friend
ultimately had to use another donor, according to hospital
officials.
Broussard was still willing to donate, so she was matched
with a man she did not know from Benicia, California. That man's
sister-in-law, who was not a match for him, agreed to donate her
kidney to a Fresno woman, while her son, in turn, would be a
donor for another woman, and so on.
This was the largest kidney swap in the 44-year history of
California Pacific's transplant center. In 2011, the hospital
became the state's first to do a five-way swap, Fryer said.
(Reporting by Michael Fleeman in Los Angeles and Curtis Skinner
in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)