NEW YORK, June 5 A 10-year old girl with cystic
fibrosis who had been kept off an adult organ transplant list
due to an age-restriction rule will now be eligible for an adult
lung transplant, a federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled on
Wednesday.
The family of Sarah Murnaghan, a patient at the Children's
Hospital of Philadelphia's intensive care unit, sued to prevent
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing
a policy that prevents children under 12 from getting adult lung
transplants regardless of how ill they are.
U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson granted the family a
10-day temporary restraining order.
Murnaghan is not guaranteed an immediate transplant,
although her mother told CNN she believes her daughter now has a
75 percent chance of getting a lung transplant in the next two
weeks.
"We now have hope. We have a lot of hope," she told CNN.
A spokeswoman at the Department of Health and Human Services
could not immediately be reached for comment.
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania applauded the
judge's ruling, saying medical need, rather than age, should be
the primary criteria in determining how organ donations are
prioritized.
"Now Sarah has a chance for a lung transplant, and I plan to
keep fighting for her and others who deserve to be eligible,"
the senator said in a statement.
