WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a 90-day extension of federal funding for road, bridge and mass transit projects less than three days before money runs out for major construction works across the country.

The House vote of 266 to 158 to pass the temporary funding extension may not end a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over the issue. It is unclear whether the Democratic-controlled Senate will accept the stopgap measure or continue to pressure House Speaker John Boehner and his fellow Republicans go along with the two-year funding plan that the Senate passed earlier with strong bipartisan support.