WASHINGTON, March 29
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a 90-day
extension of federal funding for road, bridge and mass transit
projects less than three days before money runs out for major
construction works across the country.
The House vote of 266 to 158 to pass the temporary funding
extension may not end a standoff between Democrats and
Republicans over the issue. It is unclear whether the
Democratic-controlled Senate will accept the stopgap measure or
continue to pressure House Speaker John Boehner and his fellow
Republicans go along with the two-year funding plan that the
Senate passed earlier with strong bipartisan support.