WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The United States will make
about $474 million in discretionary grants to transportation
projects in 37 states, with a heavy emphasis on projects in
rural areas, the Department of Transportation said on Thursday.
The 52 projects will be funded under the Transportation
Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, program, said
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
TIGER grants are among the only federal funding sources for
large, multi-modal projects that often are not suitable for
other federal funding.
The funds are meant to piggyback on money from other
sources, including private sector partners, states, local
governments, metropolitan planning organizations and transit
agencies.
The 2013 TIGER round will support $1.8 billion in overall
project investments, the Department said in a statement.