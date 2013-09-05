By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The United States will make
about $474 million in discretionary grants for transportation
projects in 37 states, the Department of Transportation said on
Thursday.
Projects ranging from bike trails to bridge repair or
replacement and port expansion will be funded under the
Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or
TIGER, program, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
TIGER grants, now in their fifth round, are among the only
federal funding sources for large, multi-modal projects that
often are not suitable for other federal funding.
In a call with reporters, Foxx said the department had
received 585 applications totalling more than $9 billion in
grant requests, and pared the list down to 52 projects.
"Every state in this nation has a to-do list," Foxx said.
Rural areas were targeted for 25 projects funded at $123
million, such as $2.2 million to pave gravel streets and earth
roads in the remote village of Alakanuk, Alaska, population 695.
The funds are meant to piggyback on money from other
sources, including private sector partners, states, local
governments, metropolitan planning organizations and transit
agencies.
The 2013 TIGER round will support $1.8 billion in overall
project investments, the Department said in a statement.
Gregory Ballard, the Republican mayor of Indianapolis, said
the city's transit arm would use a $10 million grant to replace
up to 25 diesel buses with electric buses as part of a "post-oil
technology" strategy.
In Texas, a $10 million grant to the Houston Bayport Wharf
extension project will allow the terminal to double its capacity
by 2033 and handle the larger ships expected after expansion of
the Panama Canal is completed.