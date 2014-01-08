By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Two former leading U.S.
transportation officials who left the Obama administration in
recent months were named on Wednesday to new private-sector
posts.
Ray LaHood, the former U.S. Secretary of Transportation,
will join a Washington, D.C-based advocacy group, where he will
push for Congress to fund improvements in the nation's roads,
bridges, airports, rails and ports.
Separately, David Strickland, who lead the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration until last month, will join a
Washington law firm.
Building America's Future named LaHood as co-chairman,
alongside billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who just ended three
terms as mayor of New York City, and former Pennsylvania
governor Ed Rendell.
LaHood, 68, was President Barack Obama's transportation
chief from 2009 until July 2013, and is a former Republican
congressman from Illinois.
The group said it expects to draw on from LaHood's expertise
in advocating for transportation issues and reaching across the
partisan aisles.
Bloomberg cofounded Building America's Future in 2008 with
Rendell and then California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to
push for improvements in the nation's infrastructure.
"We need Washington to step up and provide the necessary
funding so cities can invest in stronger, more resilient
infrastructure that is able to withstand future severe weather
events," Bloomberg said in a statement.
BAF said it plans "aggressive advocacy" to bolster
investment in transportation and infrastructure
"While there is widespread agreement that our nation's aging
roads, bridges, transit and aviation systems are woefully
inadequate, Washington has failed to show leadership in making
the tough decisions to increase revenue to fund these critical
investments," LaHood said in a statement.
LaHood's appointment at BAF comes as the Highway Trust Fund,
which pays for transportation and infrastructure projects with
money received from a federal fuel tax, is expected to run out
of money in coming months. BAF is pushing for Congress to keep
the fund from insolvency.
A long-time Washington insider, Strickland was named as a
partner in the regulatory and legislative practices group at the
law firm Venable LLP.
Strickland, who oversaw the development of the first
national fuel efficiency program and pushed for child passenger
safety at the NHTSA, is a Harvard-educated lawyer who spent
eight years as a staff member of the Senate Committee on
Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
Strickland joins a number of other former regulators and
lawmakers at Venable, including Birch Bayh, previously a
Senator from Indiana, and James Burnley IV transportation
secretary during the Ronald Reagan administration.
