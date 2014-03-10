WASHINGTON, March 10 Americans took a record
10.7 billion trips on public transportation last year as an
increase in urban living, costlier fuel, more investment and an
economic upturn helped drive ridership, an industry group said
on Monday.
2013 was the eighth straight year in which more than 10
billion trips were taken on U.S. public buses, subways, commuter
rail and streetcars, the American Public Transportation
Association(APTA) said in a report.
2013 marked the highest level of ridership since 1956, it
said.
"It's all about, if you build it, they will come. The
investment pays off," APTA President and Chief Executive Michael
Melaniphy said in a telephone interview.
Melaniphy said the increase in part reflected increased
investment in public transit by the federal government, along
with that by states and cities which want to attract new
businesses and workers.
The U.S. trend toward urban living and walkable cities also
is behind the upturn in ridership. A surge in ridership that
came in 2008 when gasoline and diesel prices spiked has
continued even though the cost of fuel has fallen, Melaniphy
said.
"People are coming and staying," he said. The upturn in the
U.S. economy also means more people commuting to work.
Since 1995, public transit ridership has risen 37.2 percent.
The increase has outpaced a 20.3 percent rise in population and
a 22.7 percent upturn in vehicle miles traveled, the report
said.
Among transport sectors, ridership for heavy rail, or
subways and elevated trains, was up 2.8 percent last year.
Commuter rail rose 2.1 percent.
Light rail, or streetcars and trolleys, experienced a 1.6
percent increase in ridership. Buses overall saw a 0.1 percent
fall, though ridership in cities with less than 100,000
population rose almost 4 percent.
Cities with the largest increases in ridership included:
- Salt Lake City, which saw a 103.3 percent in commuter rail
traffic after the opening of a new line in December 2012;
- Austin, Texas, with a 37.3 percent rise in commuter rail
use;
- Miami, with an increase of almost 11 percent in heavy rail
use, largely because of increased frequency during peak hours;
- and New Orleans, with a 29 percent rise in light rail use.
Release of the report coincided with the APTA Legislative
Conference in Washington, which is aimed at helping shape
federal and industry policy.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Chris Francescani and
Jonathan Oatis)