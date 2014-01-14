By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. governors and mayors are
pushing Congress to quickly reauthorize long-term legislation to
fund transportation projects across the country, fearing that
any lapse in funding could disrupt existing projects and hurt
local economies.
Testifying at a Tuesday hearing before the House of
Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure,
representatives of states, cities and the transportation
industry urged lawmakers to act before the current funding law
expires at the end of September.
They want lawmakers to increase funding for infrastructure
and also allow local governments more flexibility in how they
use the funds.
"Nothing is more disruptive than interrupting the flow of
resources, a potential outcome this committee must confront if
additional dollars are not found later this year for the
transportation trust funds," Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who spoke
on behalf of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, said in prepared
testimony.
"It is hard to fathom how a constant or declining federal
resource commitment will ensure that America reaps all of the
potential economic growth that can occur in the future," said
Reed, a Democrat.
Congress in 2012 passed the Moving Ahead for Progress in the
21st Century Act, or MAP-21, to provide $105 billion in funding
for building and maintaining roads, bridges and other surface
transportation. The law's pending expiration is a major concern
for state and local leaders.
The Highway Trust Fund, which relies on an 18.4
cents-a-gallon tax on gasoline and 24.4 cents-a-gallon tax on
diesel to pay for transportation projects, is expected to run
out of money by 2015 as U.S. fuel use flattens.
Local governments and the transportation industry are
concerned that without adequate and consistent funding to match
growing demand, U.S. transportation systems will deteriorate -
damaging commerce and leaving the United States behind its
global competitors.
"States can do a lot, and governors are leading the way, but
states and local governments cannot do it all," said Oklahoma
Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican who is also chairwoman of the
National Governors Association.
The American Society of Civil Engineers, in its most recent
report on the status of U.S. infrastructure, said that
investment in infrastructure is insufficient.
A large number of U.S. bridges, the society found, were
structurally deficient, and 42 percent of major urban highways
are congested, costing the U.S. economy about $100 billion in
wasted time and fuel annually. Public transit systems across the
country were insufficient, the society said, and continue to
deteriorate because of aging fleets and reduced funding.
Tuesday's hearing was the first by the Transportation
Committee this year to consider the reauthorization of federal
surface transportation programs.
Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, a
Pennsylvania Republican, said he expected to have a bill on the
House floor before Congress takes its August recess.
"We can't afford to be stuck in the past or we'll be left
behind," Shuster said. "So, we need to promote innovation and
lay the foundation for emerging technologies."
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Bill Trott, Ros
Krasny and Steve Orlofsky)