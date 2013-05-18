CHICAGO May 18 Chicago will shut down part of
its "L" elevated rail system's busiest line for five months
starting on Sunday, forcing thousands of commuters to seek other
routes and creating the biggest such U.S. transit disruption in
two decades.
The nation's second-largest public transit system after New
York will rebuild 10 miles (16 km) of the "Red Line" on the
city's South Side, which passes through some predominantly poor
and African-American neighborhoods.
It will be the biggest U.S. public transit disruption for
construction since the early 1990s, when another Chicago rail
line closed for more than a year for repairs, according to
Joseph Schwieterman, transportation professor at DePaul
University in Chicago.
"It's going to be a long slog for people," said
Schwieterman. But he and other transit experts agreed that a
total shutdown for five months is better than four years of
weekend repairs on the elevated line, which serves 80,000 people
a day.
"I think it's the absolute best way to do it," said Robert
Paaswell, a civil engineering professor at City College of New
York, who headed the Chicago Transit Authority in the 1980s.
Chicago's "L" elevated trains have featured in numerous
movies and television shows including the films "Blues
Brothers," "Risky Business," and "Ocean's Eleven," and the NBC
medical drama "ER."
Transit officials said the Red Line is more than 40 years
old and needs full replacement, including ties, rails, drainage
systems, and "ballast," - the stones and earth that hold the
ties in place. The project, which will include station upgrades,
will cost $425 million in state and local funding.
SUBSTANDARD SERVICE
Doing the project all at once - "ripping off the Band-Aid" -
will save $75 million compared with doing it over four years,
CTA President Forrest Claypool said.
He said the repairs would shave as much as 20 minutes off
the average commute. Trains on the line currently go as slow as
15 miles per hour (24 km per hour).
"People recognize it's a very slow, substandard service and
progress doesn't come without a little bit of pain," Claypool
said.
Hundreds of bus drivers and tradespeople have been hired,
mainly from the area of the city inconvenienced, to help with
the project and provide alternative bus routes for commuters.
The idea of doing it all at once fits the current trend
among government agencies for transit and highway projects,
according to Joseph Schofer, professor of civil and
environmental engineering at Northwestern University. He
compared it to the five-month shutdown of the Waterloo and City
line on the London Underground in 2006.
"There are a lot of advantages from the point of view of
getting the job done more quickly, cheaply and safely," said
Schofer. "It's not something riders will be happy with."
Another rail track, the Green Line, runs parallel to the Red
Line for part of the distance, so commuters will be able to use
those trains, plus free shuttle buses for the remaining
distance, Claypool said.
Candice Davis, 22, fears the project will double her commute
time from the southern suburbs to downtown Chicago. "If I'm
late, then that's money off my check."
But Davis said she did look forward to the upgrade. "They
need to work on this," she said. "Make it more efficient, make
it safe."
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Renita D. Young; Editing by
Greg McCune and Eric Beech)