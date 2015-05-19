(Adds details on House measure, McCarthy comment)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. House of
Representatives overwhelmingly passed on Tuesday a two-month
extension of federal spending authority on transportation
projects, delaying decisions over longer-term funding until the
Highway Trust Fund is depleted in July.
The bipartisan, 387-35 vote sends the measure to the U.S.
Senate for approval. Current authority for road, bridge and rail
transit projects is due to expire on May 31.
The two-month extension resulted from lawmakers' inability
to agree on a funding formula for a six-year transportation bill
that would cost nearly a half trillion dollars, as well as
disagreements over an extension through the end of 2015.
Because it relies on the remaining money in the Highway
Trust Fund, the House measure requires no offsetting savings.
Passage by the Senate and a signature from President Barack
Obama would avoid disruptions to job sites as the road
construction season reaches full swing. But it sets up a new
deadline in July, when the trust fund is due to run dry again.
Fed by fuel taxes that have not changed since 1993, the fund
has experienced chronic shortfalls in recent years due to rising
vehicle fuel economy, fewer miles driven and construction cost
inflation. Lawmakers from both parties have ruled out a fuel tax
hike despite support for that from trucking and industry groups.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said the
two-month extension "is not the ideal solution." He blamed
Democrats for failing to agree on spending cuts to fund a longer
transportation bill.
"Because of that, we were only able to pass a two-month
patch and may be forced to yet another short-term patch in the
future," McCarthy said.
State transportation officials and many lawmakers contend
that a series of short-term funding patches may keep existing
work going, but they do not provide enough long-term funding
certainty to launch major new projects.
That may cloud the demand outlook for major construction
materials, equipment and engineering suppliers such as Cemex
, Caterpillar Inc, and Granite Construction
.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech)