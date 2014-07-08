WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. House Ways and Means
Committee Chairman Dave Camp on Tuesday proposed a $10.9 billion
plan to extend U.S. transportation funding through May 31, 2015,
aimed at averting cutbacks for construction projects that would
otherwise start in August.
Camp's plan would raise $6.4 billion through pension fund
revenue changes, $3.5 billion through customs user fees and the
transfer of $1 billion from a fund used to clean up leaking
underground storage tanks, according to a senior Republican
aide.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)