By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. House Ways and Means
Committee Chairman Dave Camp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.9 billion
plan to extend U.S. transportation funding through May 31, 2015,
a measure that would avert an August slowdown of funding for
construction projects.
Camp's plan would raise $6.4 billion through pension
fund-related revenue changes, $3.5 billion through customs user
fees and the transfer of $1 billion from a fund used to clean up
leaking underground storage tanks.
With the Highway Trust Fund rapidly dwindling, the U.S.
Department of Transportation is planning to sharply reduce the
amount of federal money it distributes to states to fund road,
bridge and rail construction projects on Aug. 1.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx has said this
would result in a 30 percent reduction in available
transportation funds, causing delays in projects and layoffs of
hundreds of thousands of construction workers.
Camp's plan, which has elements similar to those being
considered for a companion measure in the U.S. Senate, would be
a temporary fix for highway funding that would push a
longer-term solution into next year, after a new Congress is
elected in November.
Heritage Action for America, an influential conservative
group, quickly criticized the plan as wasteful. The group
contends that the Obama administration is exaggerating the
economic impact of the trust fund depletion.
"This spend now, pay later bailout is not serious. The
Republican-controlled House should not succumb to the Obama
administration's reckless rhetoric," said Heritage Action
spokesman Dan Holler.
The Camp proposal would employ a tactic known as "pension
smoothing," which allows companies to delay contributions to
employee pension plans and effectively raises corporate profits
and taxable incomes, thus producing more revenue for the U.S.
Treasury.
This was used to help pay for the last highway spending
measure due to expire Sept. 30 and was considered by Democrats
for a plan to extend long-term unemployment benefits, which has
never come to a vote this year.
Camp said in a statement that his proposals can win support
from both Democrats and Republicans and buys more time for a
longer-term highway funding solution.
"This is the only package with a proven history of getting
big bipartisan votes in both the House and Senate," Camp said,
adding that a longer extension would have required much more
difficult choices.
Lawmakers from both parties have shown virtually no desire
to raise the fuel taxes that feed the Highway Trust Fund. They
have not been increased since 1993 and are proving inadequate to
fund transportation projects due to improved vehicle fuel
economy, fewer miles traveled and construction cost inflation.
