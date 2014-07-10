WASHINGTON, July 10 The top Democratic and
Republican tax writers in the U.S. Senate on Thursday announced
a $10.8 billion plan to extend federal funding for
transportation projects into the summer of 2015, roughly
matching legislation moving through the House of
Representatives.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Senator
Orrin Hatch, the panel's ranking Republican, said their proposed
bill would keep the Highway Trust Fund from becoming insolvent
next month while they negotiate longer-term transportation
funding.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)