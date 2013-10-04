NEW YORK Oct 4 The Metro-North Railroad expects
to resume normal service on its heavily traveled New Haven line
next Monday morning after a power failure caused delays for tens
of thousands of commuters to New York City, officials said on
Friday.
New York's mass-transit agency said it would test a new
power substation repaired by utility Consolidated Edison Inc,
but that the railroad expects to resume "full service."
The outage on the railroad's busy route between New Haven,
Connecticut, and New York City began on Sept. 25 when a
high-powered electric cable failed near Harrison, New York, a
town about 22 miles (35 km) north of Manhattan. The outage
occurred while crews were working to replace an alternate power
line.
Some 125,000 commuters a day, including many who work on
Wall Street, have faced long delays as crews struggle to restore
full service. The railroad serves hedge-fund capital Greenwich,
Connecticut, and nearby Stamford, where banks such as UBS AG and
the Royal Bank of Scotland maintain trading floors.