By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 President Barack Obama's
choice to be transportation secretary promised on Wednesday to
work with Congress to figure out how to fund U.S. transportation
needs during a time of tight budgets and faced lingering
Republican anger over recent air traffic controller furloughs.
"One of my goals would be to pull together a wide variety of
stakeholders, both within the government and outside the
government, to squarely address how we can build a consensus" on
funding future infrastructure projects, Anthony Foxx, mayor of
Charlotte, North Carolina, said at a Senate Commerce Committee
hearing on his nomination.
Foxx, who is seen as a rising star within the Democratic
party, steered clear of recommending any new revenue sources to
pay for highways, bridges and other transportation
infrastructure.
He endorsed Obama's idea of a creating a government
"infrastructure bank" to leverage private investment capital,
but that plan has gone nowhere in Congress.
A recent study from the American Society of Civil Engineers
estimated the United States needs to spend $2.75 trillion to
maintain and improve highways and other important infrastructure
by 2020, or roughly 66 percent more than the $1.66 trillion in
expected funding over that period.
For decades, Congress has relied on the federal gasoline tax
to fund highway projects, but that is seen as an increasingly
ineffective way of raising revenue because rising fuel
efficiency means less gas is sold. The gas tax is currently 18.4
cents per gallon and has not been raised since 1993.
Congress will confront the issue again next year when the
current two-year highway bill expires.
Foxx would succeed Transportation Ray LaHood, a Republican
and former member of Congress who has spent much of his adult
life in Washington. LaHood is on the job until Foxx is
confirmed, which is not expected until June at the earliest.
Foxx drew on the time he spent as a kid on the "number six
bus" commuting to his first job at Charlotte's Discovery Place
Museum to illustrate how all Americans need access to good
transportation to get ahead.
"Ensuring that our transportation system is the safest in
the world will be my top priority," Foxx said, adding that
improving its efficiency and performance will be a second major
focus.
If confirmed, Foxx would oversee a department with about
53,000 full-time employees and over $72 billion in budget
authority. In addition, over 12 million Americans are employed
in transportation-related jobs that could be affected by
decisions Foxx makes.
He was generally well received by the committee, but got a
stern warning from Senator John Thune, the top Republican on the
panel, that the Transportation Department must turn over certain
information about its recent decision to furlough air traffic
controllers before he would support Foxx's nomination.
But Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a
West Virginia Democrat, predicted Foxx's nomination would move
swiftly, while Senator Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, said
Foxx was "pretty non-controversial."
CHARLOTTE STREETCAR
For a White House criticized by fellow Democrats for
stocking a Cabinet full of old, white, male veterans of
Washington, Foxx's addition may have as much to do with what he
represents - an African-American mayor - than his transportation
bona fides.
"Most people look at Anthony as a rising star," said Thomas
Mills, a North Carolina Democratic strategist.
One of LaHood's pet projects was a campaign to reduce
distracted driving, such as texting behind the wheel. Foxx
promised to continue that effort, which he said LaHood has
infused "into the DNA of the department."
By nominating Foxx, Obama chose a city mayor who has spent
much of his time in office wrestling with transportation
challenges, often ending up on the losing side.
Foxx's hometown newspaper, the Charlotte Observer, last
month described Foxx in an editorial as "a transportation
nominee without a hefty transportation resume."
Foxx has struggled to accomplish his own signature transit
goal - building a streetcar in downtown Charlotte that would
knit together low-income, minority neighborhoods to the city's
downtown business district.
After more than a year's work, he so far has failed to
convince the 11-member city council that the streetcar is worth
funding through a tax increase.
The plan has finally begun to gain favor with the council
following a new proposal by the city manager who has argued the
project, no longer known as the streetcar, could be funded with
local money and not dependent on tax increases, should matching
funds come from the federal government.
Foxx told the panel his experience as mayor prepared him for
complicated decisions he could face in administrating the
Transportation Department's programs, and said his goal was to
be "open and responsive" to Congress.