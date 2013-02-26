(Adds company declining to comment, background)

BOSTON Feb 26 The United States ordered the Fung Wah bus line, which provides low-cost transportation in the Northeast, to cease carrying passengers on Tuesday after state safety inspectors found numerous problems in its buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration told the company "to immediately cease passenger service and provide its entire fleet of 28 motor coaches for thorough and detailed safety inspections."

Officials with Fung Wah, which primarily ferries passengers between New York and Boston for about $15 each way, declined immediate comment.

Massachusetts officials earlier this week said inspectors found mechanical problems including cracks in the frames of a majority of the company's buses.

Massachusetts officials earlier this week said inspectors found mechanical problems including cracks in the frames of a majority of the company's buses.

The company has had a spotty safety record, including a 2006 incident when a bus rolled over on a highway ramp and a 2007 crash that left a bus stuck on a concrete barrier on the Massachusetts Turnpike.