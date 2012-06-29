UPDATE 2-Iraqi Kurds plan independence referendum on Sept. 25
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. House of Representatives passed a massive bill on Friday combining funding for transportation programs, low-interest student loans, and the National Flood Insurance Program.
On a 373-52 vote, the House sent the measure to the Senate for anticipated concurrence later in the day. President Barack Obama is expected to quickly sign it into law.
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
ROME, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's Prince Charles called on Wednesday for greater diversity in crop planting to feed a growing population in the face of global warming.