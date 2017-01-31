(Updates with Chao sworn in, recasts lead paragraph)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Elaine Chao, a former top
U.S. labor official, was sworn in on Tuesday to lead the U.S.
Transportation Department, which overseas aviation, vehicle,
train and pipeline safety.
Chao, a former U.S. labor secretary and deputy
transportation secretary, took office hours after the U.S.
Senate voted 93 to 6 to confirm her.
Chao, 63, will face key decisions on how to regulate the
growing use of drones and automakers' plans to offer
self-driving cars.
She will also be a key player in President Donald Trump's
Cabinet if his administration pushes ahead with a major
infrastructure spending program, as the
businessman-turned-politician promised during last year's
presidential campaign.
"Your leadership and your experience will serve well as the
secretary of transportation, overseeing what we anticipate will
be historic investments in our nation's roads, bridges, airports
and above all in our future," said Vice President Mike Pence,
who administered the oath of office to Chao.
Chao tweeted: "It is an honor to rejoin the extraordinary
people of @USDOT and begin working to rebuild America's
infrastructure."
The Transportation Department has a $75 billion annual
budget and about 60,000 employees. It includes the Federal
Aviation Administration, which handles air traffic control.
Chao, the wife of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell and the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet
position, also will have to decide whether U.S. fuel efficiency
standards should be revised, as some automakers have sought.
There are dozens of other pending regulatory issues facing
the next administration, including railroad safety and staffing
rules and whether to set rules requiring airlines to give more
passengers with disabilities seats with extra leg room and
whether to ban or restrict personal phone calls on U.S. flights.
At her confirmation hearing this month, Chao declined to
take positions on a number of issues, including whether air
traffic control jobs should be privatized, concerns over the
safety of shipments of crude oil by rail, foreign airlines' push
to move into the U.S. market and regulation of developing
technologies.
AAA, the largest U.S. auto club with more than 50 million
members, praised Chao's confirmation. AAA CEO Marshall Doney
said the group "firmly believes that significant, additional
investments are needed to maintain existing infrastructure and
to enhance the nation's (transportation) system."
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents
major U.S. and foreign automakers, said that from "autonomous
vehicles to safety to fuel efficiency to infrastructure,
Secretary Chao's leadership will profoundly impact our sector
and many others."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao and James
Dalgleish)