* Reid says chances 50-50 on a transportation bill
* Student loans to be added, passed at same time
* Keystone provision still major sticking point
By Roberta Rampton and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, June 26 Democratic and Republican
negotiators neared a pair of election-year deals on Tuesday -
one for a massive transportation bill, the other to prevent a
doubling of interest rates on federal student loans, said U.S.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
Reid, a Democrat, said it was possible that final bipartisan
agreements could be reached on both long-stalled pieces of
legislation before lawmakers leave at the end of the week for a
holiday recess.
"We are very close to having everything done," Reid told
reporters.
Jon Kyl, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, told reporters
the student loan funding issue had been settled.
"We've reached an agreement on the bill, and the only thing
that would be holding that up is the politics of the highway
bill," Kyl said.
Senate aides said the two bills could be combined, passed
together and presented to President Barack Obama as a package.
One major stumbling block still remains: how to deal with
House of Representatives Republican demands to include
accelerated approval of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from
Canada to the United States as part of the highway bill.
Federal funding for road, bridge and rail projects - and as
many as 3 million construction jobs - expires on Saturday,
putting lawmakers under pressure to either come to an agreement
on a two-year package proposed by the Senate, or craft a
short-term extension at current funding levels.
The political stakes are high. Neither Democrats nor
Republicans want to be blamed for stalling the bill, a move that
would hurt the economy ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.
"I think its chances today are better than 50-50 that we can
get a bill done," Reid said, adding that he needed a hand from
the top Republican in the House.
"But, we're still looking at Speaker (John) Boehner to help
us get that over the finish line so we will see what happens on
that," Reid said.
KEYSTONE ISSUE REMAINS
The starting point for talks was a two-year, $109 billion
transportation package passed by the Senate. Republicans have
won some concessions to streamline environmental reviews for
certain types of road projects, and to ease proposed regulations
for coal ash, a power-plant byproduct used in cement.
On Monday, senators involved in the talks, which are
continuing, said they might need to work through a Friday
deadline to finish the package, or pass a very short-term
extension to give staff a week or two to draft text.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel on the highway
bill and it doesn't appear to be a train," said Chris Krueger
and Joanne Thornton, analysts with Guggenheim Partners, in a
note to clients.
But the analysts said it was not clear House Republicans
would support the bill if did not include approval for the
Keystone pipeline, which Obama put on hold earlier this year
pending further environmental review.
Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said, "House negotiators ...
are continuing to work towards a bill that includes real reforms
in the way we spend taxpayers' highway dollars - and
common-sense jobs initiatives" such as the Keystone pipeline
project.
Obama has threatened to veto legislation that would overturn
his decision on the Keystone pipeline.
Democrats have sought to separate the issue from the highway
bill, and negotiators have discussed ways to hold a separate
vote on the pipeline.
"You've got it down to a number of issues where now
leadership really kind of makes the final call, and we'll see
what's in and what's out," said Senator John Hoeven, a
Republican who has pushed hard for the expedited approval.
Lawmakers must move fast to prevent a doubling of the
interest rate on federal Stafford student loans to 6.8 percent
that would take place on July 1.
In recent months, each side has swapped and rejected
competing proposals to cover the $6 billion cost of extending
the current interest rate of 3.4 percent for another year.
Failure to reach an agreement would cost an estimated 7.4
million students an average of about $1,000 each in added costs
over the life of their college loans, the White House estimates.
Obama began cranking up pressure on Congress in April with
campaign-style speeches at college campuses urging it to extend
the low-rate for student loans.
Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney subsequently
said that he, too, believes that the rate should be renewed, but
Democratic and Republican lawmakers have wrestled for months
over how to fund it without adding to budget deficits.