* Boxer: Republicans, Democrats met half way
* Keystone provision out - senior Democratic aide
* Flood insurance program may be included
By Richard Cowan and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 27 Lawmakers from the U.S.
Congress cut a deal on a massive transportation bill on
Wednesday, ending seven weeks of talks just days before federal
funding expires for roads, bridges and mass-transit projects.
"I am so glad that House Republicans met Democrats half way,
as Senate Republicans did months ago," Senator Barbara Boxer,
who led the talks, said in a statement.
Boxer gave few details of the massive bill, which was a big
priority for both parties ahead of Nov. 6 elections because it
supports an estimated 3 million jobs.
John Mica, who led House Republicans in the talks, said the
bill would keep funding at current levels through the end of
fiscal 2014 - a year longer than originally proposed by the
Senate, giving more certainty to state governments planning big
projects.
However, a Republican proposal forcing quick approval of the
Canada-to-U.S. Keystone oil pipeline will not be part of the
package, a senior Democratic aide said.
"Keystone is out," said the aide, who asked not to be
identified.
A House Republican leadership aide declined to comment on
specific provisions, but said Republicans "got some important
wins" and improved the funding package originally passed by the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
The package is also expected to include a one-year, $6
billion fix to prevent a doubling of interest rates on federal
student loans. Funding for the National Flood Insurance Program
might also be wrapped in, senators said on Wednesday.
The package must now pass formal votes in the Senate and
House and be signed by President Barack Obama by Saturday.
KEYSTONE WAS MAJOR HURDLE
The subject of TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline
was one of the thorniest issues before negotiators during weeks
of talks - but was one of the very last topics to be tackled.
Obama ruled earlier this year that more environmental
reviews were needed for all but the southernmost tip of the
1,700-mile-long (2,736 km) pipeline, which would carry crude
from Canada's oilsands to Texas.
The White House has said Obama would veto a bill that
overrides his decision.
Republicans have championed the pipeline's cause ahead of
the November presidential and congressional elections, arguing
that it would create much-needed construction jobs and panning
Obama for stalling it.
The Keystone measure has passed in the House four times, but
narrowly failed a Senate vote in March.
Republicans pushed hard for other concessions in the
transportation funding bill, which w as based on a two-year, $109
billion package passed by the Senate.
Boehner told reporters the deal would include "significant
reforms" to streamline environmental reviews for certain highway
projects, and reduce the number of programs in the highway bill,
focusing spending on core transportation projects rather than
directing money toward roadside landscaping and other ancillary
programs.
The deal will include provisions to ensure that the bulk of
fines imposed on BP after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill
will go to Gulf coast communities.
"We think it's more than fair to have 80 percent of the
fines for this event dedicated for restoration along the Gulf
Coast," said Republican Senator David Vitter, who was part of
the negotiating panel.