By Deborah Charles
| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 The top U.S. transportation
security official said on Wednesday that he had decided not to
permit passengers to carry small knives on airplanes, after
receiving a drumbeat of criticism from flight attendants and the
public that easing restrictions would increase flight dangers.
Transportation Security Administration head John Pistole,
who had proposed to loosen rules put in place in the wake of the
Sept. 11 hijackings, told Reuters he had decided to scrap the
changes.
"After extensive engagement with the Aviation Security
Advisory Committee, law enforcement officials, passenger
advocates, and other important stakeholders, TSA will continue
to enforce the current prohibited items list," Pistole said.
Hijackers in the Sept. 11 attacks used small knives to
attack crew members and gain control of aircraft. Cockpits on
commercial planes have since been required to have locked doors
during flights.
In March, the TSA said that effective April 25, it would
allow knives with blades that are 2.36 inches (6 cm) or less to
be carried onto airplanes. The proposed rules would also have
allowed passengers to carry on hockey sticks, golf clubs or
billiard cues.
Just days before the rules were due to go into effect, the
TSA delayed the change. Now, six weeks later, Pistole announced
the decision to scrap the proposed rules altogether.
During a congressional hearing in March, Pisotle had
defended the rule changes, saying the TSA was facing budget cuts
and needed to prioritize threats. He said the agency finds about
2,000 small pocket knives at checkpoints each day and each
takes about two to three minutes to find and confiscate - time
that could be used looking for more lethal weapons like
non-metallic explosives devices.
(Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Philip Barbara)