* Proposal to allow knives on board sparked fury among crews
* Restrictions put in place after Sept. 11 attacks
* Flight attendants laud TSA's change of course
By Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, June 5 The top U.S. transportation
security official said on Wednesday that he had decided not to
permit passengers to carry small knives on airplanes, after
receiving a drumbeat of criticism from flight attendants and the
public that easing restrictions would increase flight dangers.
Transportation Security Administration head John Pistole,
who had proposed to loosen rules put in place in the wake of the
Sept. 11 hijackings, told Reuters he had decided to scrap the
changes.
"After extensive engagement with the Aviation Security
Advisory Committee, law enforcement officials, passenger
advocates, and other important stakeholders, TSA will continue
to enforce the current prohibited items list," Pistole said.
Hijackers in the Sept. 11 attacks used small knives to
attack crew members and gain control of aircraft. Cockpits on
commercial planes have since been required to have locked doors
during flights.
In March, the TSA said that effective April 25, it would
allow knives with blades that are 2.36 inches (6 cm) or less to
be carried onto airplanes. The proposed rules would also have
allowed passengers to carry on hockey sticks, golf clubs or
billiard cues.
Just days before the rules were due to go into effect, the
TSA delayed the change. Now, six weeks later, Pistole announced
he would scrap the proposed rules altogether.
Flight attendants, who had mobilized a massive campaign and
started a legal battle to keep the knives off airplanes,
applauded Pistole for reversing course and for taking time to
hear their concerns.
"Terrorists armed only with knives killed thousands of
Americans on 9/11/2001. As the women and men on the front lines
in the air, we vowed to do everything in our power to protect
passengers and flight crews from harm and prevent that type of
atrocity from happening ever again," the 90,000-member Flight
Attendants Union Coalition said in a statement.
"The TSA was created because of small blades and blades have
no place on the airplane. Now we'll make sure that those weapons
are never allowed on our airplanes," said Sara Nelson,
international vice president of the Association of Flight
Attendants.
During a congressional hearing in March, Pistole had
defended the rule changes, saying the TSA was facing budget cuts
and needed to prioritize threats. He said the agency finds about
2,000 small pocket knives at checkpoints each day and each one
takes about two to three minutes to find and confiscate - time
that could be used looking for more lethal weapons like
non-metallic explosives devices.
But lawmakers expressed outrage at the plan to ease up on
the rules, saying small knives and items like hockey sticks and
golf clubs could cause serious harm in confined areas like
airplane cabins.
The House of Representatives will vote as soon as late
Wednesday on an amendment to the 2014 Homeland Security spending
bill that would prohibit the TSA from using its funds to
implement the proposed knives rule.
The amendment, which will still be voted on in spite of the
TSA's decision to scrap the rule, had strong bipartisan support
and was not to pass, a congressional aide said.
One of the lawmakers who sponsored the amendment, Democratic
Representative Ed Markey of Massachusetts, praised Pistole for
listening to the dissent and "for having the courage to change
course."
(Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Philip Barbara)