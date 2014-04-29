WASHINGTON, April 29 The Obama administration on
Tuesday sent a four-year transportation reauthorization bill to
Congress that aims to plug a pending shortage in funding for
repair and construction of America's bridges, roads and transit
systems.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said funding
would come from proposed tax reforms on business.
The U.S. Highway Trust Fund, which is bankrolled by taxes on
gasoline and diesel, is projected to run out of money as early
as August.
(Reporting by Eric Beech, writing by Ros Krasny. Editing by
Susan Heavey)