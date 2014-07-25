NEW YORK, July 25 Lyft Inc has signed an
agreement with New York authorities that will allow the
ride-sharing service to launch in New York City with commercial
drivers, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced
on Friday.
The agreement, which also included the state's top insurance
regulator, Benjamin Lawsky, also calls for Lyft to suspend its
current operations in Buffalo and Rochester by Aug. 1.
The deal comes one week after Schneiderman and Lawsky asked
a state judge to block Lyft's planned New York City launch just
hours before it was set to start, claiming the company had
ignored licensing and insurance laws.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Nick Zieminski)