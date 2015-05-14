CAMP DAVID, Md. May 14 President Barack Obama
said on Thursday he is in discussions with congressional leaders
on an infrastructure funding bill and is open to looking at "all
potential revenue sources" for the plan.
"I'm practical, and in order for us to get a transportation
bill done, I've got to get cooperation from a
Republican-controlled Congress," Obama told reporters at a news
conference at the Camp David presidential retreat.
"We want to hear their ideas. We want to find out what's
possible," he said, noting he was looking for a long-term
solution to federal funding shortfalls for highways, bridges,
and other infrastructure projects.
Obama and lawmakers face a May 31 deadline to renew federal
Highway Trust Fund spending authority for infrastructure
projects.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric
Beech)