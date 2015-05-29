WASHINGTON May 29 President Barack Obama on
Friday nominated new administrators for the Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the
Federal Railroad Administration, the White House said.
Marie Therese Dominguez, an assistant secretary at the
Defense Department who has worked at the Transportation
Department and National Transportation Safety Board, will be
nominated as head of PHMSA, the White House said.
Sarah Feinberg, a former White House adviser, will be
nominated as head of the Federal Railroad Administration.
Both positions require confirmation from the Senate.
