WASHINGTON Oct 27 The acting chief of the
NHTSA, the top U.S. automotive safety regulator, is unlikely to
be nominated for the job and an active search is under way to
fill the position, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
After a series of perceived failures at the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, David Friedman, who has served
this year as acting head of the agency, is not expected to be
tapped by the Obama administration for the job, the source said.
The agency has been sharply criticized for responding slowly
to repeated red flags of a deadly ignition flaw in millions of
General Motors vehicles and its handling of recalls of
millions of cars with potentially defective air bags made by
Japan's Takata Corp.
It is not clear whom Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
and officials at the White House have in mind to run the agency.
Foxx told the Detroit News a week ago a nominee would be
announced soon. He did not say if the administration planned to
nominate Friedman, the newspaper reported.
Representative Fred Upton, the chairman of the House Energy
and Commerce Committee, on Monday said NHTSA needs to hold
itself to a higher standard and called on new leadership for the
agency.
"This can begin with the naming of a new NHTSA chief - a
critically important safety post that remains vacant to this
day," Upton said in a statement.
Upton's prepared statement came hours after NHTSA briefed
committee staff on its handling of a problem involving Takata
air bags. A similar briefing was held for the Senate
subcommittee with oversight of product safety.
The House panel's staff this week is also expected to begin
a series of meetings with automobile manufacturers affected by
the air bag recalls.
The Transportation Department has also launched an internal
review of NHTSA and its response to safety lapses.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Monday told reporters
that NHTSA "has been aggressive in responding to the situation
related to defective air bags" but said such a review is needed
to strengthen the agency's actions in the future.
Friedman joined NHTSA in May 2013, after working for 12
years at the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit advocacy
group. He became the acting head of NHTSA when his predecessor,
David Strickland, resigned last December.
Friedman has spent much of this year defending the agency's
actions going back a decade. Republican and Democratic lawmakers
have skewered NHTSA for being too cozy with automakers and for
responding slowly to deadly vehicle defects.
A House report released in September found NHTSA had the
power and information to act on GM's faulty switches but was
hampered by a "lack of knowledge and awareness regarding the
evolution of vehicle safety systems they regulate."
