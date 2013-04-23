WASHINGTON, April 22 The Transportation Security
Administration on Monday delayed a controversial policy change
that would have allowed small knives to be carried onto
airplanes for the first time since Sept. 11, 2001.
The decision, announced in a letter to TSA employees after a
week of heightened security tensions following the Boston
Marathon bombings, was greeted with cautious relief by flight
attendant unions, which have been waging a high-profile campaign
to overturn the plan.
"The 90,000-member Flight Attendants Union Coalition, which
has opposed the TSA's ill-advised plan from the start, remains
resolute: no knives on planes ever again," the group said in a
statement.
Last month, the TSA said that starting on Thursday, it would
allow folding knives with blades 2.36 inches (6 cm) or shorter,
to be carried onto airplanes, as well as hockey sticks, golf
clubs, ski poles and billiard cues.
The agency had determined that these items would not pose a
catastrophic threat to an aircraft, and confiscating them from
passengers in airport security queues was distracting security
officers from screening for greater threats, such as
non-metallic explosive devices.
Hijackers in the Sept. 11 attacks used small knives to
attack crew members and gain control of aircraft. Cockpits on
commercial planes have since been required to have locked doors
during flights.
But flight attendants have argued that they could be put at
risk from knives carried onto planes and have sought input into
the TSA's decision.
"By delaying this policy, the TSA is taking a solid, common
sense step in the direction of safer skies," said Senator
Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat and one of several
lawmakers working with the flight attendants.
"This delay acknowledges that permitting knives on planes is
a bad idea. Now the TSA should go the rest of the way and end
this flawed policy altogether," Schumer said.
(Reporting by David Lawder)